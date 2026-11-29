The annual quota for food vouchers for 2026 has been exhausted, the Association of Food Voucher Operators in Bulgaria announced. According to the organisation, between 300,000 and 400,000 workers may not receive their vouchers for December.

“All individual quotas, of which there are around 100, have already been allocated. This means that operators are working with their final quota of around €8 million,” explained Boris Milev of the association in an interview with bTV. He уточни, че проблемът засяга най-вече големите оператори.

Some of the other companies still have unused resources available and can take on additional orders, but their capacity is limited. According to Milev, they can serve another 10,000–30,000 people. The organisation serves approximately 700,000 people, and some employers have already ordered their vouchers for December.

Operators Give Different Estimates

There is another position on the market. Lyubomir Tsekov, chairman of the Board of Bulgarian Electronic Voucher Operators, told the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) that the board’s members have available quotas and the capacity to serve additional clients. In his words, the exhaustion reported by the Association of Food Voucher Operators does not automatically mean that all employers will be left without the opportunity to provide vouchers.

“There are operators on the market that have the resources and are ready to serve additional clients,” Tsekov said. The board has four member companies, which are part of the total of ten operators on the Bulgarian market.

The discrepancy between the two organisations lies in their assessment of the available resources and the possibility of using them quickly. Transferring employers between operators requires new contracts and the issuing of cards, while according to Milev, the companies are unable to provide hundreds of thousands of cards within a short period.

What Is Expected from January

The expectation is that the issuing of vouchers will resume in the first working days of January after the budget is adopted and the minister issues the relevant order. The draft 2027 budget provides for the annual quota to increase to €1.5 billion, while the maximum monthly value of the vouchers will rise from €102.26 to €200.

It is envisaged that the amount exceeding €102.26 will be subject to a 7% tax. With a €200 voucher, the employee would receive around €193. According to the proposals submitted, the employer will withhold and pay the tax, while no social security contributions will be charged on the vouchers.

At present, between 850,000 and 900,000 workers in the country use this social benefit. Employers can compensate their employees for December in another way, but this depends on their financial capabilities. Milev said that in January some companies might provide a higher amount to compensate for part of the missed vouchers.

He recalled that the quota had been the same in the previous year as well. At that time, the difficulty was related to the delayed adoption of the budget, which meant that the first quotas were allocated only in the last week of January.