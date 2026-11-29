Snow cover on Shipka Pass has reached 40–50 centimetres, while temperatures have dropped to minus 10 degrees. As of 8:00 a.m., 14 settlements in the Gabrovo region are without electricity, with all available teams of the electricity distribution company and additional emergency crews working to repair the damage.

Shipka Pass has been cleared and traffic is moving through it in winter conditions. All roads in the region are open, with no restrictions in place, despite the continuing snowfall.

The night passed with heavy snowfall, strong winds and low temperatures. Teams from the Regional Road Administration and the company responsible for maintaining the national road network worked continuously to clear the roads.

“The temperature is minus 10 degrees, and the snow cover is around 40–50 centimetres. In the lower-lying areas, it is between 20 and 30 centimetres,” said Deyan Georgiev, director of the Regional Road Administration in Gabrovo.

According to him, dozens of reports of fallen branches and trees were received during the night. All reports have been dealt with, and the affected sections of road have been cleared.

Snowfall to continue until the evening

Precipitation is expected to remain more intense until noon, after which it will gradually weaken. The forecast is for the snow to stop at around 8:00 p.m.

In Veliko Tarnovo Province, heavy overnight snowfall blocked the movement of heavy goods vehicles. A bus became stranded between two villages in Pavlikeni Municipality, and the passengers were transported with the help of municipal employees. Numerous vehicles have also become stranded.

The situation is a continuation of the difficult conditions that began on 28 November, when five villages near Gabrovo were left without electricity after the first snowfall. For Sunday, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued an orange warning for snowfall and a yellow warning for low temperatures, which may reach minus 14 degrees.

Authorities are urging drivers to travel only when necessary and to drive with increased caution because of icy and snow-covered sections.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg, gabrovo.bg