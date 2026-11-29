55 cm of snow cover has been measured in the Zelin villa zone near Botevgrad. The data was published by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The area is located at the foot of the Bilo Mountain, at an altitude of approximately 380–550 meters. “Zelin” has officially been a holiday resort since 1931 and was later designated a mountain climate resort.

Warnings for snow and strong winds

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology is still warning of strong winds, blizzards, snowdrifts, reduced visibility and frostbite conditions. Yellow and orange codes for hazardous weather phenomena have been issued for the entire country.

Snowfall in Western and Central Bulgaria is expected to continue until the early afternoon. In Eastern Bulgaria, precipitation is in the form of rain, mixed with snow in some places, but low temperatures are creating a risk of icy conditions.

Road restrictions

The Road Infrastructure Agency described the road conditions as “extremely difficult.” Temporary restrictions have been introduced for trucks weighing more than 12 tons on a number of sections of the motorways and the national road network, including parts of the Trakia, Hemus and Struma motorways in Sofia Province.

The Varna–Dobrich road remains closed to traffic, while the movement of all vehicles through the Kotlen Pass is restricted. Restrictions are also in place on individual routes in the regions of Ruse, Silistra, Shumen and Vratsa, as well as through the Rozhen, Prevala and Pechinsko passes for trucks with trailers and semi-trailers.

The Road Infrastructure Agency recommends avoiding travel unless it is absolutely necessary. Drivers should set off in vehicles prepared for winter conditions and avoid risky maneuvers.