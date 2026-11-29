Heavy snow has caused the Christmas decorations in central Plovdiv to collapse. No people were injured in the incident, according to posts online.

Overnight, the Municipality of Plovdiv received 45 reports of fallen trees and branches in various parts of the city. Teams and equipment from the municipal enterprises „Cleanliness“ and „Gardens and Parks“ were mobilized for the clearing operations. Work to remove the consequences of the snowfall is continuing.

The accumulated snow has hampered both traffic and access to some of the central pedestrian areas. Fallen branches and trees have been reported at various locations in Plovdiv, with municipal teams processing the reports in stages.

According to „Plovdiv News“, in the early hours of the day, 45 snowplows and 21 salt-spreading machines were operating on the streets. A total of 360 tons of salt was used, while teams were also directed to bus stops, underpasses, sidewalks, schools, kindergartens and healthcare facilities.

The Municipality of Plovdiv urged residents and visitors to the city to exercise caution because of the precipitation and the expected drop in temperatures. The authorities recommend increased vigilance in areas with fallen branches and trees until they are made safe and removed.