Prime Minister and chairman of “Progressive Bulgaria” Rumen Radev called on young people to combine their personal ambitions with responsibility towards society and the country. He spoke to participants in a seminar of the party’s newly established National Youth Council, which is being held in Bansko.

The event brought together 250 young people from across the country. Participants include National Assembly Chairwoman Michaela Dotsova, chairman of the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria” Petar Vitanov, MP and deputy chairman of the party Emine Gyulestan, Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov and Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova.

“Every young person should have ambitions and be responsible both for themselves and for society and their country,” Radev said. He pointed out that it is important for young people to have a clear idea of what kind of Bulgaria they want and how they can contribute to building it.

According to him, young talents are at the centre of global competition. Radev linked the future development of artificial intelligence to the need for energy, knowledge, imagination and well-trained specialists.

Appeal to young people to stay in Bulgaria

The prime minister put before young people the choice of whether to leave the country, where their talent is highly sought after, or stay and work for its development. He said that the greatest satisfaction would be for them to be able to say one day: “I contributed to the development of my homeland.”

Radev described it as the government’s task to create conditions for young people to develop their potential precisely in Bulgaria. In his speech, he linked this commitment to the need for the country to become a better place to live and pursue a career.

The seminar in Bansko is the first publicly described initiative of the party’s newly established National Youth Council, which includes representatives of its youth organisation from different parts of the country.

Sources: nova.bg, btvnovinite.bg