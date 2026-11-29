Trolleybuses in Vratsa have temporarily stopped running due to frozen overhead wires. Electric buses have been deployed along their routes and schedules, but delays are possible. Delays are also expected on the lines serving the populated areas in the municipality, the municipal administration said.

“We urge citizens to limit travel amid the worsening winter conditions,” the municipality said. Reports of problem areas can be submitted by calling 0885 11 88 57.

Seven machines are clearing the city streets

The snow cover in Vratsa exceeds 50 centimetres, according to the municipality. A report by the Bulgarian News Agency, citing measurements by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, put the snow cover at more than 30 centimetres. The difference is between the municipality’s data and the measurement by NIMH.

Seven snow-clearing machines are operating in the city. Teams from the municipal enterprise “ благоустройство и комунално стопанство ” are manually clearing pavements and bus stops. Priority is being given to the main roads used by public transport, the areas around the hospital and routes leading to key public facilities.

Another eight machines are working on the fourth-class road network. However, snowdrifts have formed in some places, making traffic difficult. NIMH forecasts heavy snowfall and temperatures between minus 4 and minus 3 degrees for Vratsa, while an orange warning code for significant snowfall is in effect for the region.

Seven villages were left without electricity

Due to the worsening winter conditions, power outages occurred overnight in Chiren, Devene, Banitsa, Nefela, Vlasatitsa, Mramoren and Beli izvor.

The municipality urges drivers not to park in places that obstruct the work of snow-clearing equipment. Residents and traders clearing snow and ice in front of their homes and premises should not dump it back onto the roadway.