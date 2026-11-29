The father of the 12-year-old mother from Montana insists that his daughter and the newborn return to the family home. Tanko Asenov told NOVA that the family has the means to care for them and would not abandon them.

“She should come back here to us. They have all the necessary comforts, and there is someone to look after the baby. We have that, and we will never leave them, even though she is very young,” Asenov said.

The girl gave birth to a daughter at Dr. Stamen Iliev Hospital in Montana. The delivery was by C-section, and according to doctors, the mother and baby were in good condition. The mother was scheduled to be discharged on Monday.

According to data presented by NOVA, the 12-year-old had lived for around three years with the 16-year-old boy identified as the child’s father. Asenov claims that the family found out about the pregnancy when his daughter was 11 and that she subsequently continued living with the boy.

“I know she is going to school. The girl became pregnant at 11. It is not normal, it is a mistake, but what can we do? We go out to work, and do we know what she is doing?” the father said.

Social services are handling the case, while the Montana прокуратура is carrying out an investigation. No information has been reported about charges being filed or an investigation being completed.

On November 25, social services decided that the mother and baby should be referred to a “Mother and Baby” unit, where they could receive social and health support, as well as assistance in developing parenting skills. The decision was made following a meeting attended by a prosecutor, the police, social services and the Community Support Center, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Asenov does not approve of such an arrangement and says that he supports his daughter living together with the 16-year-old boy. “I approve, as long as that is what the girl wants,” he said.

Around 50 underage mothers in ten months

The case also drew attention to data from the maternity ward in Montana. Around 680 children were born at the hospital over ten months, with approximately 50 of the mothers being underage and five of the mothers being under 14, the Bulgarian National Radio reported, citing the head of the ward, Dr. Zahari Nikolov.

Subsequent action in the case will depend on the assessment by social services and the прокуратура’s investigation. At present, it has been confirmed that the institutions are monitoring the situation surrounding the minor mother and the newborn, but no final decisions have been announced regarding where they will live.