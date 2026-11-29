A passenger reported that she had waited around five hours for her luggage at Terminal 1 of „Vasil Levski“ Airport – Sofia after a Wizz Air flight. Evgeniya Stoyanova said that at around 06:25 the suitcases had still not been delivered, while passengers had received no clear explanation for the delay.

According to her, among those waiting were people with small children, as well as passengers with subsequent commitments and connecting flights. „We want answers, not excuses!“, Stoyanova wrote. She called for better communication and treatment of passengers in similar situations.

The woman said that at 06:50 the group had set off along the Trakia Motorway. In her account, she claimed that the road had not been cleared, with around 30 centimetres of snow, and described the journey as dangerous.

This is happening amid worsening winter conditions in the country. The Road Infrastructure Agency reported that 1,062 machines had been deployed as of 06:00. According to the agency, snow had fallen across most of the country, while some areas had experienced strong winds, snowdrifts and reduced visibility.

In Sofia Province, the movement of trucks weighing more than 12 tonnes had been restricted on the Trakia, Hemus and Struma motorways. The Road Infrastructure Agency urged citizens to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary and to use vehicles equipped for winter conditions.

The airport: flight delays are possible

„Vasil Levski“ Airport – Sofia reported that it was operating amid heavy snowfall, strong winds and low temperatures. These conditions are making it difficult to clear the airport infrastructure and carry out anti-icing treatment on aircraft.

„Work is continuing around the clock to ensure the necessary conditions for servicing aircraft and passengers in winter weather“, the airport said. Passengers were urged to check the latest information about their flights through the airlines and to allow extra time for travel.

Sources: focus-news.net, 24plovdiv.bg