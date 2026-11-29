Numerous trucks and cars have become stranded on the Varna–Dobrich road due to heavy snowfall and the difficult winter conditions. Users in the “Bulgaria Accidents” group reported the incident.

According to their reports, the section had not been cleared and was difficult to pass, while visibility was limited. Footage shared online shows a heavy truck that had left the road and become stuck in the snow near a road sign.

The situation developed after traffic on Road II-29 was restricted in the early hours of the day due to heavy snowfall. Later, the Road Infrastructure Agency restored traffic along the route, including for heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes.

The road is now open to traffic

“The Varna–Dobrich road is now open to traffic, including vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes,” the Varna Regional Administration said, as quoted by Radio Varna.

The administration said that roads in the region are passable under winter conditions and that snow-clearing equipment is treating the routes. The Avren–Sadovo road is also open after all stranded vehicles there were towed away.

As of 9:00 a.m., the Obzor–Sunny Beach road remains closed. On the route between the villages of Drandar and Nikolaevka, in Suvorovo Municipality, two front loaders continue to operate because of a snow cover more than 1 metre deep and significant snowdrifts.

Strong winds and reduced visibility

The Varna Directorate of the Ministry of Interior warned drivers to travel at an appropriate speed and maintain an increased distance, avoid sudden manoeuvres and abrupt braking, and be especially careful on sections with reduced visibility.

So far, there have been no reports of people injured in connection with the stranded cars and trucks on the Varna–Dobrich road. Despite the restoration of traffic, winter conditions and the presence of snowdrifts continue to pose a risk to travellers.

Sources: focus-news.net, bnrnews.bg, 24chasa.bg