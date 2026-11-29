Snow and fallen trees have disrupted train services on several railway sections across the country. There are no stranded passengers, said Plamen Dobrev, director of the Train Traffic and Capacity Management Directorate at the National Railway Infrastructure Company.

The situation is most serious between Eliseina and Mezdra stations on the Sofia–Varna route, where traffic on both tracks has been suspended since 3:10 a.m. Passengers on the evening express train from Sofia to Varna remained in the carriages, where there was electricity and heating. Hot drinks and food are being arranged for them, while water was available at Eliseina station.

Bus transport was sought for the passengers, but the company declined because the roads had not been cleared and road conditions were difficult. At the same time, NRIC clarified that the train had not derailed. After power was restored on one of the tracks, the train continued towards Mezdra.

A train that departed from Mezdra at 9:15 a.m. stopped again after the overhead line was brought down. Two teams worked throughout the night to clear the trees and snow and ensure passage.

Suspended sections and delays

Services have also been suspended between Botev and Kalofer stations because of a fallen tree. Clearing work should allow express train No. 3620 from Burgas to Sofia to continue. Traffic has also been suspended between Orizovo and Svoboda stations on the Plovdiv–Stara Zagora route. According to information reported by BNT, this section has been closed since 5:30 a.m.

Due to a technical problem in the area of Sofia station, arriving and departing trains are running late. Trains on the Pernik–Sofia line have also been delayed. All teams responsible for maintaining the railway and overhead lines are on site.

“There is no apocalypse on the tracks, but the snow, incessant snowfall and strong wind are bringing down trees, which fall onto the overhead lines and the railway,” said Plamen Dobrev.

He said that NRIC has the necessary resources despite staffing difficulties, and that the expectation is for the situation to return to normal by noon. Passengers have been urged to check the latest information about their specific trains before travelling.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg