The Kairos tanker, which ran aground near Sozopol, poses no danger to people or the environment, Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev said. According to him, the vessel is in a safe location, is not carrying fuel oil and has a double bottom that serves as an additional buffer.

“There is currently no need to evacuate the sailors, nor is there any reason to convene a crisis headquarters,” Peev said at a briefing at the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Two Chinese nationals are on board. Constant contact is being maintained with them, but they have not expressed a desire to be evacuated. According to the minister, the conditions on the vessel currently allow the sailors to remain on board.

The vessel ran aground 100–150 metres from the shore

The Kairos began drifting in the late afternoon of 28 November after its anchor failed to hold in Burgas Bay. A change in the vessel’s position was reported at around 18:00, and at 19:55 the vessel ran aground southeast of Sozopol, in the area of Cape Kolokita.

The tanker is located approximately 100–150 metres from the shore. The incident occurred amid strong winds of up to 20–24 metres per second and sea conditions of 4–5 on the Beaufort scale. Due to the bad weather, an inspection of the vessel will be carried out once weather conditions improve.

An operational headquarters is working on the case under the transport ministry’s plan. Chief Commissioner of the Interior Ministry Anton Zlatanov described cooperation between the institutions as good, but noted that not all possible situations could be anticipated.

The owner has 30 days to remove the vessel

Peev said that because of the vessel’s location off the Bulgarian coast, the Kairos is now legally considered sunken property. This changes the legal framework under maritime law, as when the shipowner is known, the main rights and obligations fall within the owner’s remit.

The owner has been given 30 days to remove the tanker. If this is not done, the state will take action. At present, the Bulgarian institutions can impose fines and defend their rights through the courts.

The owner is a Chinese company registered in Hong Kong. China’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Dai Qingli, has been informed of the case. The Ministry of Transport is also preparing legislative amendments that would grant the state greater powers in similar accidents.

The Kairos had previously been abandoned near Ahtopol

This is the vessel’s second serious incident in Bulgarian waters in less than a year. On 5 December 2025, the Kairos was abandoned near Ahtopol by the Turkish tugboat Timur Bey. Days earlier, the tanker had been hit by drones in the Black Sea and lost the ability to move under its own power.

Following the incident, the vessel was towed to Burgas Bay, where it remained at anchor. A new inspection and a decision on how to clear the area near Sozopol are now pending, once weather conditions allow a safe operation.