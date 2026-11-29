A red alert for dangerous weather has been issued in six regions – Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia Region, Lovech and Gabrovo. In lowland areas, the snow cover may reach 20-30 centimetres, while in the mountains it may reach 50-60 centimetres. Daytime temperatures will remain below zero across most of the country, BNT reports.

The winter conditions are already causing serious difficulties in Northwestern Bulgaria. Thousands of households are without electricity, while power outages have been reported in dozens of settlements in the regions of Vratsa and Montana. In some places, streets remain uncleared as teams work to restore the power supply and clear the roads.

The situation is most serious along the E-79 between Botevgrad, Mezdra, Vratsa and Montana. A kilometre-long queue has formed in the area of Beli Izvor, while traffic towards Mezdra was halted for more than eight hours after broken-down lorries also blocked the snow-clearing equipment. At least two buses operating on the Sofia-Vidin-Sofia routes were stranded for more than 12 hours. The morning service from Vidin was cancelled, while the next one departed with no clear arrival time.

A total of 430 machines are working to clear the snow. Despite the warnings, some drivers have set off with summer tyres. Using them after 15 November is a violation and increases the risk of losing control on snow-covered and icy roads.

NIMH recommends postponing non-essential travel

“My advice is that in such conditions, any journey that is not absolutely essential should be postponed, and people should wait for the cyclone to pass and the precipitation to stop,” Anastasia Kirilova, a meteorologist at the NIMH, told BNT. She warned of strong winds, significant snowfall, blizzards and snowdrifts along mountain passes.

Petrohan Pass is open, but the snow cover in some places exceeds 30 centimetres. In Sofia, 172 snow-clearing machines are working on the streets, while another six are treating the roads on Vitosha. Public transport is operating in winter conditions, but there are delays, and services on some tram routes have been temporarily suspended.

Further cold weather is expected after the snowfall. According to NIMH data, minimum temperatures in many places will fall below minus 10 degrees over the coming days, while daytime temperatures below zero are expected throughout the country.