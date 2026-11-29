976 machines are treating roads across the country. Priority is being given to motorways, the busiest routes on the first- and second-class road networks, and the mountain passes providing connections between Northern and Southern Bulgaria.

Due to severe weather conditions, the movement of vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes is restricted on sections of the national road network – through the “Troyan”, “Predela”, “Rozhen”, “Pechinsko” and “Prevala” passes, as well as the Kotlen and Rishki passes.

Vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes are also banned from the “Hemus” Motorway from Sofia to the “Botevgrad” road interchange, the "Trakia" Motorway in the section between the Zimnitsa road interchange and Burgas, as well as the first-class roads Mezdra – Botevgrad, road I-9 Obzor – Nessebar from km 171 to km 220, road I-7 Kalipetrovo – Pristoe, road I-4 Brestnitsa – Gradishte, road I-3 Polski Kosоvo – Botevgrad, road I-5 Polski Trambesh - Veliko Tarnovo, I-2 Ruse - Pisanets, I-5 Ruse - Polski Kosovo, II-21 Ruse - Brushlen, II-23 Ruse - Tetovo, II-51 Byala - Lom Cherkovna, III-2102 Slivo Pole - Chereshovo, III-501 Ruse - Byala, III-514 Lom Cherkovna and III-2001 Pisanets – Glodzhevo.

Drivers of heavy goods vehicles should travel only with tires suitable for winter conditions and with the required tread depth.

We advise drivers not to make sudden manoeuvres or overtake the specialised machines treating the road surface. We urge drivers to be patient in the event of a temporary traffic restriction and to ensure that their vehicles have sufficient supplies of fuel, water and food. Traffic blockages caused by cars that are not prepared for the winter season make travel more difficult for everyone else and hinder the work of snow-clearing equipment. Travellers are advised to use navigation apps, as they provide timely information on road passability and changes to traffic organisation.

All citizens and transport companies can receive information about the current road conditions from the API website – www.traffic.api.bg, as well as at any time of day or night by calling 0700 130 20.