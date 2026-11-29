The ban on the movement of trucks weighing over 12 tonnes in Veliko Tarnovo Region, including on the main Sofia – Varna road, has been lifted. This was confirmed by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Veliko Tarnovo.

The roads in the region are snow-covered and icy in places, but have been treated and are passable under winter conditions. There are some fallen branches, but no other difficulties on the road network have been reported. No additional restrictions or bans have been introduced in the region.

„Drive carefully and take the challenging winter conditions into account,“ the police appealed.

The restriction was introduced after a crash

Truck traffic over 12 tonnes was stopped throughout Veliko Tarnovo Region on 28 November. The measure followed a crash near the turn-off for the village of Dobri Dyal, in which two people were injured. A detour via Kozarevets and Lyaskovets was introduced for passenger vehicles.

In the hours following the incident, stranded trucks were reported in the areas of Samovodene, Polikraishte, the Prisovo bends and Polski Trambesh.

Sources: focus-news.net, sofia24.bg