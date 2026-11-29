GERB leader Boyko Borisov attacked Rumen Radev’s government over the tax changes, the size of fines, prices and Bulgaria’s participation in financial support for Ukraine. He was speaking during the “New Minds” academy in Smolyan.

“They are so incompetent that they copied the fines word for word, and if they had been BGN 3,000, they mechanically turned them into EUR 3,000. Just as the shops did with prices,” Borisov said. According to him, the government has increased the charges on food vouchers and expenses, as well as the VAT on new homes.

The GERB leader also criticised the introduction of a windfall tax, saying that the expected revenues would not be collected and that the consequences would affect all citizens. He also pointed to the changes related to homemade spirits and said that they could force elderly people in villages to register companies.

The Dispute over the Fine and the Euro

Borisov’s comments came after a dispute between the government and the opposition over the excessive deficit procedure. The European Commission told the Bulgarian National Radio that the proposed financial measure was not related to the adoption of the euro. Brussels clarified that Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone on 1 January 2026 and the EU Council’s decision in July 2026 to open the procedure were two separate decisions.

The assessment of compliance with the euro criteria was based on data confirmed by Eurostat and supplemented by the European Central Bank’s convergence report. The EC pointed out that any member state, regardless of whether it is in the eurozone, may be subject to an excessive deficit procedure.

On 24 November, the European Commission recommended that the EU Council establish that Bulgaria had not taken effective action on the recommendation from July. The measure was estimated at around 0.02% of gross domestic product, or approximately EUR 25 million. The Commission clarified that any suspension of European funds does not take effect automatically.

Criticism over Ukraine, Fuel and Electricity

Borisov accused the government of supporting a loan for Ukraine, despite previous promises not to provide funds. According to him, the money goes into a joint account, while the interest on the loan will be paid by Bulgarian taxpayers.

He described the situation in the Black Sea as “critical” for trade and tourism and said that fuel and electricity prices were rising without justification. Borisov also said that if GERB returned to power, the new tax burdens would be abolished and what he described as unjustified increases in fuel prices would be halted.