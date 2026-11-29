Snowfall has made traffic difficult in Sofia, where a tram derailed in the morning, vehicles have become stranded, and some public transport services are delayed. A total of 172 snow-clearing machines are working on the ground, while another six are clearing the roads on Vitosha.

The main boulevards and routes used by public transport are being cleared as a priority. The teams will then move on to the streets within residential areas, pavements and stops. Sofia Municipality announced that over the past 24 hours, the contractor companies had been fined nearly €100,000 for established violations and failure to carry out the assigned activities.

Pavlin Kodzhahristov, director of the Sofia Inspectorate, уточни that by 4:30 a.m., fines amounting to €97,000 had been imposed in several districts. “Neither my employees nor I am satisfied with the quality of the service in certain areas,” he said. The difference between the stated amounts is related to the different times at which the fines were recorded.

Disruptions to public transport

Public transport is operating in winter conditions with minor delays. The delays are more serious on bus routes 180 and 182 because of a fallen tree. Bus 59 is operating as far as Vladaia station, while tram line 8 does not reach Lyulin residential district.

Because of the snowfall and the risk of icing, bus services 61 and 66 to Vitosha have been temporarily suspended. Route 63 is operating on a shortened route as far as the Byalata Cheshma stop. The roads to the mountain have been cleared and are open to cars, but buses will resume service once safe conditions have been ensured.

Teams from the Emergency Assistance and Prevention Directorate have responded to nearly 50 reports of fallen trees and torn electrical cables. There have also been reports of snowplows being hit by cars that had been drifting during the night.

Passengers stranded at Sofia Airport

There are also disruptions at the airport. The runway has been cleared, but braking conditions are poor. Passengers traveling to Marrakesh have been stranded at Terminal 2 since the previous evening. Their flight has been canceled.

Snow clearing in Sofia began as early as November 28 at 6:30 a.m. in areas at higher elevations. After a snow cover accumulated, snow pushing also began, while public transport stops have been treated since 5:00 a.m. The continuing snowfall requires the main routes that have already been cleared to be treated again.

Sources: bntnews.bg