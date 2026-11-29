Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev urged citizens to clear the snow from the pavements in front of their homes and said that “complaints from the sofa” would not be accepted without a personal commitment. In an Instagram post, he wrote: “I will only accept comments and complaints about snow clearing if they are accompanied by a photo of the pavement in front of your home that you have cleared yourself. Complaints from the sofa do not count.”

Terziev stressed that responsibility is shared and does not depend on one’s profession or public position. “Whether we are a mayor, doctor, teacher, influencer or construction worker, we are all citizens. And each of us has a responsibility to clear the area in front of our home so that our city is accessible to everyone,” the Sofia mayor said.

Citizens should report uncleared stops via the Call Sofia platform. The reports are forwarded to the Sofia Inspectorate, which monitors the fulfilment of the snow-clearing companies’ obligations.

Nearly €100,000 in fines for the companies

According to Terziev, nearly €100,000 in fines have been imposed over the past 24 hours alone for established violations and failure to fulfil contractual obligations. Pavlin Kodzhahristov, director of the Sofia Inspectorate, reported €97,000 in fines by the early hours of 29 November.

A total of 162 snowploughs, positioned at 62 locations, have been operating in Sofia. Priority is being given to the main boulevards and public transport routes, while the areas reporting problems include “Slatina,” “Poduyane” and parts of “Lyulin.” In some areas, the snow cover has exceeded 40 centimetres, while in the city centre it has reached around 20 centimetres.

The new contracts provide for a €1,500 fine for an uncleared stop. For the entire winter season, Sofia Municipality has 339 specialised vehicles at its disposal, with the equipment being used in stages depending on the condition of the road network and public transport priorities.

The mayor thanked the employees working in the field, as well as the citizens who joined the clean-up efforts. At the end of his message, he added that he had personally cleared the area in front of his home before his morning coffee.

Sources: bgnes.bg, bnrnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg