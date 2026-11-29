Bulgaria expects the French authorities to identify those responsible for the violence against Levski supporters in Marseille and hold them accountable. Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said this in an interview with bTV, recalling French President Emmanuel Macron’s commitment to quickly clarify what happened.

“We have no official information about anyone being held accountable,” Petrova said. According to her, an investigation is forthcoming, and “those responsible for the escalation must face justice.” The minister added that she expects the French side to take the necessary action.

One injured person remains in Marseille

One Bulgarian citizen remains in a hospital in Marseille, and his condition has deteriorated. He will remain under observation in France until the medical teams determine that he can be transported. Bulgaria is ready to assist in bringing him home.

The other Bulgarian citizens who wished to leave Marseille received assistance. The consulate in Lyon helped fans return on commercial flights, while others travelled by their own means. Two injured people were brought back to Bulgaria on a Spartan aircraft, BNT reported.

According to data cited by bTV, a total of 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured in the unrest. Five were taken to hospital, while six received medical assistance at the scene. There was also a Bulgarian companion at the medical facility who did not require treatment.

France is conducting two investigations

The Marseille Prosecutor’s Office has opened two investigations following the clashes at the Vélodrome stadium. One concerns aggravated intentional infliction of bodily harm with a weapon, allegedly carried out at the initiative of Olympique Marseille supporters, according to the prosecutor’s office. The second concerns incitement to hatred following Nazi salutes and provocations attributed to Bulgarian fans.

At present, there is no official information about anyone being punished or held accountable. The investigation must clarify both the actions of those involved in the clashes and the circumstances surrounding the organisation of security.

The incidents broke out before the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski on 26 November. Following the attacks, Prime Minister Rumen Radev spoke with Macron, while the French president assured him that the violence would not go unpunished. Levski and the Bulgarian Football Union reported the incident to UEFA and called for an investigation into the security measures surrounding the match.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg