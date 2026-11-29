The BG-ALERT system will be activated in Suvorovo Municipality due to the worsening winter conditions, strong winds and snowdrifts exceeding one metre in height. Varna Regional Governor Mario Smyrkov has ordered the Kalimantsi – Suvorovo road to be closed to traffic, Radio Varna reported.

The regional governor has recommended that Suvorovo Mayor Danail Yordanov send a warning to residents via BG-ALERT. The section between the villages of Drandar and Nikolaevka also remains closed. The reason is the strong wind, blowing snow and extremely poor visibility.

„Drivers must adjust their speed to the road conditions“, the authorities urged. Equipment has been deployed to the worst-affected sections, with two front loaders clearing the road between Drandar and Nikolaevka. Earlier, the Suvorovo – Drandar and Suvorovo – Nikolaevka roads were opened to traffic.

No school transport for five villages

Due to the severe conditions, on 30 November the school bus will not transport students from Drandar, Nikolaevka, Banovo, Izgrev and Levski to the school in Suvorovo. Mayor Danail Yordanov said that the sections between Suvorovo and Drandar and between Kalimantsi and Banovo would be maintained until nightfall.

Suvorovo Municipality has arranged 24-hour duty shifts to provide assistance if necessary. Signals can be submitted by calling the municipal duty officer at – 05153 2720.

Conditions in the rest of Varna Region are gradually improving. The Varna – Dobrich road is open, including to heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes, while all other sections of the national road network are passable under winter conditions. According to the regional administration, there are no settlements without electricity or water.

Sources: bgnes.bg, bnrnews.bg, thesite24.net