It snows in winter. Can you imagine? The government, agencies and institutions are making excuses for their negligence with the most natural thing of all—snow in November. Especially since they had been warned.

They promised that winter would not catch us off guard this year. And that promise, like all the others, is a lie and a fraud. Half of Bulgaria is suffering. There is no electricity. A train has derailed, and people have been freezing for seven hours.

Kilometre-long queues of cars with children inside them—no care whatsoever.

The Road Infrastructure Agency says that 1,062 machines are clearing the roads. Are you out of your minds? With that much equipment, we could clear the North Pole. All of you should be cleared out of your positions.

The people are right to be angry because we pay our taxes and the road toll stickers you keep increasing to fund your salaries, cars, perks and indulgences. What do people get in return? Some are without electricity, some without water, and others are freezing on uncleared roads. You progressives are a complete failure. In every respect.