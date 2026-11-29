Stormy seas have damaged sections of the coastal promenade in Nessebar’s Old Town, tearing cobblestones from the pavement and scattering stone blocks across the pedestrian zone. The damage is in the area of the northern harbor, and passage through the affected section is difficult, a BTA reporter saw.

The waves have damaged the cobbled pavement immediately beside the sea. In some places, the cobblestones have been ripped out of their foundation, while some have even reached the municipal parking lot near the harbor.

At the same time, the sea has flooded the coastal cycle path between Burgas and the Sarafovo district. The waves have overtopped the protective wall and thrown stones onto the route. Footage from municipal cameras, recorded at around 1:20 a.m., shows the water reaching the pavement.

At Burgas beach, seawater has advanced about 25 meters inland across the sandy strip and flooded some of the establishments. According to BNT, the heavy swell has also caused damage to other facilities in the coastal area.

Dangerous swell along the Southern Black Sea coast

A red alert for dangerous weather has been declared along the Southern Black Sea coast. BNT reported that the sea swell is reaching 5-6 points, while strong winds and high waves continue to pose a risk along exposed promenades, at ports and on breakwaters.

In its forecast for the Black Sea coast, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology warned: “Strong north-northeasterly winds will blow,” with the expected swell reaching 4-5 points. In areas outside the bays, the forecast swell is stronger.

Because of the snowfall and the complicated winter conditions, traffic on some roads in Burgas Region is also difficult. Traffic on the road between Obzor and Nessebar was temporarily restricted, and police teams regulated the flow.

Coastal infrastructure under pressure once again

The section between Burgas and Sarafovo has already been affected by marine erosion. In November 2023, stormy seas caused part of the promenade to collapse; in places, the pavement was missing and passage was dangerous.

In January 2026, emergency shore reinforcement using rock fill was carried out alongside the cycle path. The aim was to limit further erosion of the coastal slope and protect the route used by pedestrians and cyclists.

The new damage in Nessebar and the flooding of the promenade near Sarafovo show that, during heavy sea swell, the most vulnerable areas remain the exposed sections immediately beside the shore. The affected zones are dangerous to pass through until the wind and waves subside and the pavement has been inspected.

Sources: bntnews.bg, 24plovdiv.bg, btvnovinite.bg