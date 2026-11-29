The presence of Martin Karbovski at the youth forum of „Progressive Bulgaria“ in Bansko prompted questions from the co-chair of „Yes, Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev. A photo from the event shows Rumen Radev greeting the participants, while Karbovski is seated in the front row.

„What is it about his public conduct and beliefs that makes him a role model for them?“, Mirchev asked on Facebook. He clarified that everyone is free to attend party seminars, but stressed the question of why Karbovski, specifically, is involved in the political training of the party’s young members and supporters.

According to information released by „Progressive Bulgaria“, the forum in Bansko was connected with the party’s newly established National Youth Council. Around 250 young people from across the country took part. Rumen Radev, who chairs the political formation, spoke with them and urged young people to combine their personal ambitions with responsibility toward society and the country.

What Ivaylo Mirchev claims

Mirchev noted that there had been reports that Karbovski had already trained Radev’s MPs on how to behave in front of the media. He did not, however, provide confirmation as to whether the journalist had played such a role with regard to the participants in the youth forum.

„I do not know whether he will train the young people in Bansko as well. But I really wonder what he could teach them“, the co-chair of „Yes, Bulgaria“ wrote.

In his statement, Mirchev also linked the issue to public remarks by Yavor Dachkov, whom he described as Karbovski’s partner on a political programme. According to Mirchev, Dachkov had urged the authorities under Radev to speak with the people who control the major television stations and tell them whom not to invite.

Mirchev said that parties demonstrate their values not only through their programmes, but also through the people they present as public authorities. He contrasted independent journalism with a media environment in which opponents can be accused without evidence, while blacklists can be discussed as an acceptable instrument of power.

The party was established in 2026

„Progressive Bulgaria“ is a new political formation headed by Rumen Radev. The Sofia City Court entered it in the register of political parties on June 22, 2026.

The forum in Bansko is the first publicly announced initiative of the party’s National Youth Council. The published information does not indicate an official role for Karbovski at the event, nor does it specify whether he delivered a lecture or took part in training.

„The question I am asking myself is not what Karbovski is doing in Bansko. The question is what PB sees in Karbovski that it wants to pass on to its young people“, Mirchev concluded.

Sources: bta.bg, boulevardbulgaria.bg, nova.bg