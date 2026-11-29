Sea foam has covered a large part of the beach in Lozenets. The dense layer has reached the beachfront establishments after powerful waves crashed against the shore, while the wind piled the foam along the sandy strip.

Footage from the scene shows an unusual sight, with the beach appearing to be covered in a white layer. BNT reports that the phenomenon is the result of the rough sea, rather than a change in the color of the seawater.

The sea near Lozenets remains extremely rough. Approaching the shore is dangerous because of the powerful waves and strong winds, which is why access to the beach should be restricted until the bad weather subsides.

Waves of up to 5-6 on the Beaufort scale outside the bays

The forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for the Black Sea coast calls for strong northeastern winds with gusts of up to 20-24 meters per second. “Sea waves at 4-5 on the Beaufort scale, outside the bays 5-6,” the warning for November 29 states.

Cloudy weather and precipitation mixed with snow are expected along the southern coast. Temperatures by the sea will range between 1 and 4 degrees, while the seawater temperature will be between 12 and 14 degrees.

The combination of strong winds and high waves explains the accumulation of foam on Lozenets beach. Until the sea calms down, the area around the shore remains risky for walks and other activities.

Sources: bntnews.bg