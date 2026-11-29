A power surge on the premises of the Sofia Thermal Power Plant caused a serious break in the heat transmission network, Toplofikatsia Sofia announced. Customers in the areas served by the Sofia heating district have been affected, including the central part of the capital.

The break is on Kiril i Metodiy St., between Washington St. and Maria Luiza Blvd. Due to the breakdown, deteriorated heat supply has been reported in the affected areas.

All of the company’s emergency teams have been mobilized. They are working to locate and drain the section in order to determine the exact scale of the damage and begin restoration work.

“Heat supply has already begun to normalize in some of the affected areas. By the end of today, normal heat supply will be restored for most customers, while for a small number of them it will be restored before noon tomorrow,” Toplofikatsia Sofia said.

The company apologized to its customers for the inconvenience caused and thanked them for their understanding.

The network remains under strain

The breakdown in the central part of the city comes amid a series of failures and repairs to Sofia’s heat transmission network. A separate entry has also been published in Toplofikatsia Sofia’s public register concerning a breakdown in part of the city center, in the area between Oborishte St., Krakra St., Yanko Sakazov Blvd. and San Stefano St., for which a longer restoration period has been indicated.

At the end of November, the company announced that more than 200 people and over 15 teams with heavy machinery were working on site. The management said that the network’s deteriorated sections were causing disruptions to the thermohydraulic operating conditions and leading to new breaks after pressure was restored.

Toplofikatsia Sofia considers the complete replacement of the deteriorated sections to be the lasting solution for limiting breakdowns.

Sources: stolica.bg, dariknews.bg, trud.bg