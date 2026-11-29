Snowfall cut off the electricity supply to 28 villages in Haskovo region, while 23 populated areas switched to reserve water supplies. Those affected include Gorno Voyvodino, Dolno Voyvodino, Knizh​​ovnik, Maslinovo, Golemantsi, Konush, Mandra, Orlovo, Sirakovo, Teketo, Traki​​ets, Zlato Pole, Nova Nadezhda and Rainovo.

There are also disruptions to the electricity supply in Garvanovo, Mineralni Bani, Tatarevo, Angel Voyvoda, Boyan Botevo, Vinevo, Vaglarovo, Karamantsi, Kolets, Spahievo, Sarnitsa, Aleksandrovo, Stamboliyski and Uzundzhovo. The electricity distribution company's data is as of 12:00.

Pumping stations left without electricity

According to Haskovo Water and Sewerage, the power outage left pumping stations without electricity. As a result, Voyvodovo, Orlovo, Sirakovo, Uzundzhovo, Tsareva Polyana, Nikolovo, Galabets, Zornitsa, Mandra, Dolno Golemantsi, Svetoslav and Byal Kladенets are on reserve water supplies.

“Due to the complicated winter conditions and heavy snowfall, pumping stations in Haskovo region are without electricity.”

Sarnitsa, Boyan Botevo, Angel Voyvoda, Karamantsi, Teketo, Traki​​ets, Dinevo, Rodopi, Lyubenovo, Stoykovo and Shiroka Polyana have also been added to the list.

At 11:00, the power supply to the “Zlato Pole” pumping station was cut off. After that, Zlato Pole, Rainovo, Dolno Belevo, Radievo, Golyamo Asenovo, Malko Asenovo, Bryast, Zdravets, Stransko and Dlagnevo also switched to reserve water supplies.

The electricity supply to the pumping station serving Knizh​​ovnik, Manastir and Dolno Voyvodino was restored at around 11:30. The restoration of water supply to the three villages has also begun.

Nova Nadezhda and Polyanovo continue to have disrupted water supplies

As of 12:30, power to the pumping stations serving Merichleri, Dobrich and Kasnakovo had been cut off, meaning that water supply disruptions are also possible there. According to the latest information, Nova Nadezhda and Polyanovo continue to experience disrupted water supplies.

The water problems in Nova Nadezhda began the previous day, when Haskovo Water and Sewerage reported a failure in the pipeline to the village. Teams have been working to repair it and restore the water supply.

Roads passable under winter conditions

The snow cover in Haskovo has reached 19 centimetres, while nearly 52 litres of precipitation per square metre were measured over the past 24 hours. Fifty-eight machines are working in the region to clear and treat the national roads.

Roads in the region are passable under winter conditions. The temporary restriction on the movement of motor vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes along the Haskovo–Kardzhali road via Most has been lifted. Emergency teams continue working to restore the electricity and water supplies.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg