London has identified sites for 50,000 council homes

London councils have identified sites for the construction of more than 50,000 new council homes over the next decade. The projects could be implemented if the necessary funding is secured under the London Social and Affordable Housing Programme.

Analysis by London Councils shows that local authority proposals represent a series of projects for more than 50,000 homes that are ready or in the pipeline. When implemented, the capital's council housing stock will grow by almost 15%.

London councils and the City of London currently manage around 390,000 council homes. The new construction would significantly increase the available stock against the backdrop of growing demand for affordable housing and pressure on the temporary accommodation system.

The funding required exceeds the programme's budget

According to the analysis, around £12.3 billion in grant funding will be needed to implement all submitted proposals. The London Social and Affordable Housing Programme has £11.7 billion available for the period from 2026 to 2036.

However, these funds are intended not only for municipalities, but also for housing associations, private developers and other organisations that build social and affordable housing. The allocation between London boroughs is yet to be confirmed by the Greater London Authority.

“These figures show the ambitious commitment of councils to build the next generation of council housing in the capital“, said Anthony Okreke, London Councils' executive committee member responsible for housing and homelessness.

London, he said, was facing the worst housing and homelessness crisis in the UK. “We have the expertise, the vision and the determination. Now we need the investment to do it,“ said Okreke.

Councils want loans and more powers

London Councils have called for additional financial support for council housing ahead of the Budget. The organization is also pushing for access to low-interest loans to make it easier to finance projects.

Among the demands is the granting of more powers to London boroughs to buy existing homes. According to local authorities, this could accelerate the increase in the municipal fund and help to address the housing shortage.

London Councils represents the 32 London boroughs and the City Corporation. The key next stage is for the Greater London Authority to confirm the allocation of funds under the program for the period 2026-2036.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg