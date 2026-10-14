Pamela Anderson Turns Her House Into a Vegetable Garden

Pamela Anderson has transformed nearly 1,400 square meters of her family estate on Vancouver Island in Canada into a huge garden that provides vegetables, herbs, and flowers not only for her family. Some of the food produced reaches neighbors and friends, but is also donated to churches, soup kitchens, and food banks.

The garden occupies about 1,400 square meters, and is part of the Arkadi estate with a total area of 28,300 square meters. Anderson bought the property decades ago, but returned to live there at the beginning of the pandemic. Then she began to gradually expand the existing small space for growing plants until the project reached its current scale. It even required the construction of a special fence to protect the plantings from deer.

Both of the actress' sons - Brandon and Dylan - are involved in creating the garden. Brandon prepares drawings, diagrams and plans for the planting, including the Latin names of the plants. Dylan, according to his mother, has a more intuitive approach and assesses when a given part of the space looks good.

The garden itself does not follow a strict geometric plan. Anderson defines its style as “Provencal“ -wildflowers, herbs and edible plants grow side by side, and between the beds there are structures for climbing plants. Among the crops are old varieties of tomatoes, beets, radishes and various salads.

The grown produce is also directly related to Anderson's interest in plant-based cooking. Some of the recipes in her cookbook “I Love You“ use produce that can be picked directly from the garden. Examples include a salad of old-fashioned tomatoes.

Flowers also play an important role. One of Anderson's favorite rose varieties is Yves Piaget, and the rose hips are used to make homemade face oils and other beauty products.

The property also has a strong family history. The actress renovated one of the small houses for her parents, who returned to live in the same building they occupied at the beginning of their marriage. Thus, the place brings together several generations of the family - from the youth of Anderson's parents through the childhood of her sons to her current life in Canada.

The estate is located on a slope overlooking the ocean. Anderson describes the area as an area with a rainforest character and rich biodiversity. For the garden, she draws ideas from British and French traditions, as well as from the books and shows of the famous British gardener Monty Don.

For the actress, the project has no final form - the beds are moved, new plants are added and she is constantly experimenting. Thus, the nearly 1,400 square meters have gradually transformed from a personal space for gardening into a source of food for people outside the estate.