Global hotel chains are heading to Syria

International hotel chains and real estate investors are showing increased interest in Syria, which is trying to rebuild its tourism sector after nearly 14 years of civil war. Among the companies exploring investment opportunities are France's Accor, the US-based Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and the United Arab Emirates-based Eagle Hills, reports Reuters.

Interest in the country is growing amid the gradual recovery of international flights and an increase in tourist visits. According to Syrian authorities, in the first half of 2026, the country welcomed 3.52 million visitors, twice the number in the same period of the previous year.

Of these, 2.13 million are Syrians living abroad, about 660,000 are visitors from Arab countries, and approximately 720,000 arrive from other countries.

Hotel chains prepare new investments

The French hotel group Accor is in advanced negotiations for two projects in Syria, according to its regional director Duncan O'Rourke. The American Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also exploring options for hotels in Damascus and along the Mediterranean coast.

The company’s regional president, Dimitris Manikis, is confident that the first agreement for a hotel project in the country will be announced soon.

Minor Hotels is also showing interest, considering the possibility of turning historic buildings in the old part of Damascus into boutique hotels.

Billion-dollar projects

Investment activity is not limited to the hotel industry. UAE-based Eagle Hills has signed a framework agreement with the Syrian government for two large-scale projects – one in Damascus with an area of 10 million sq m and another in the coastal city of Latakia, covering 4.3 million sq m.

According to the company's chairman, Mohamed Alabar, the total value of the projects could reach billions of dollars. The specific financial parameters of the agreement were not announced.

Another UAE investor - Arada, has also announced its intention to implement a project worth 7 billion dollars.

Tourism is recovering, but infrastructure remains a problem

Despite growing investor interest, Syria continues to face serious challenges. Much of the hotel infrastructure is outdated or dilapidated, and the transport and utility networks need significant investment.

According to an estimate by the World Bank, the country's reconstruction will cost approximately $216 billion, including $75 billion for residential buildings and $59 billion for non-residential facilities.

An additional obstacle remains the restrictions on electronic payments. Despite the announced entry of Visa and Mastercard, the use of international bank cards is still limited.

Meanwhile, airlines are gradually increasing flights to the country. Etihad Airways announced that it will expand its service to Damascus from four to seven flights per week.

Security also remains a serious challenge. Despite political changes and the easing of some international restrictions, cases of violence continue to occur in the country.

International hotel operators see potential in Syria's rich cultural heritage and its Mediterranean coast, but the realization of investments will depend on improving security and rebuilding infrastructure.

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