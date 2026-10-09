Beach Boys Co-Founder Sells Mansion for $43 Million

Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love is selling his Lake Tahoe mansion for $43 million. The home, located in Incline Village, Nevada, has been a family residence and creative space for Love and his wife, Jacqueline Peason, for more than four decades.

The most unusual part of the deal, however, isn't the house itself, but the area around it. The family has placed six acres of land in a conservation easement, which is intended to prevent future development and preserve the pine trees, wildlife, and views of the lake and Sierra Nevada. “No one can build around you forever”, says realtor Jeanette Harple, who represents the property.

A home with a history of The Beach Boys

The main house was built in 1997 on a 2.5-acre lot. The living area is 1,758 square feet. The mansion has 10 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and three additional powder rooms.

Part of the home was designed as a recording studio with acoustics suitable for music work. The space was later modified, but it retains elements of its original purpose. It was in this home that Love, who is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, created some of his creative work.

The property features a large common room with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that open to a terrace overlooking the lake. The kitchen, dining room and outdoor spaces also face the water.

Other amenities include a private movie theater, wine cellar, swimming pool, 10-person hot tub, playground and custom-built trampoline. A temporary ice rink can be built on the upper lawn. The home also has a master bedroom with a separate wing, two bathrooms, a sun terrace and a private coffee corner.

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