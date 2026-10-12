Poland is betting on 15-minute urban districts

The new generation of urban projects in Poland is moving away from the model of the independent office or residential building and is heading towards entire districts with mixed functions. In them, housing, workplaces, services and green spaces are planned as a single urban environment, rather than as separate property segments.

„Successful urban projects cannot simply be a sum of different functions. They should reflect the character of the place, its surroundings and the needs of the local community“, says Rafal Mazurczak, chief operating officer of Echo Investment Group, quoted by Property Forum.

Towarowa22 transforms a former site into a new part of Warsaw

The clearest example is Towarowa22 in central Warsaw. The project is spread over 6.5 hectares and has the ambition to create a new urban district, not just another complex of buildings. It will combine offices, housing, services and public spaces.

An important part of the concept is the preservation of the pavilion of the former Dom Słowa Polskiego, which is integrated into the new urban structure. A publicly accessible park is planned in the center of the project. AFI Office House is already operational and fully leased, AFI Tower is under construction, and PwC has leased about 20,000 sq m in the building. The project is also building the M7 apartments from Archicom Collection.

According to Mazurchak, hybrid work has not reduced the importance of offices, but has increased the requirements for them. Tenants are looking for a good location, public transport, services, comfort, technology and spaces that support collaborative work. In this logic, central areas have an advantage because they offer access to more functions within walking distance.

Bulgaria is adopting the model, but in stages

In Bulgaria, mixed-use projects are also gaining ground, but the market is still more fragmented and the scale is usually smaller. According to the consulting company Colliers, in the first half of 2026, construction progressed in Sofia on Holiday Park Vitosha, Estrea Park in the “Hadzhi Dimitar“ neighborhood, and Outlet Village Sofia, part of XOPark Sofia. During the same period, construction of Estrea Park in the “Nadezhda“ neighborhood also began.

The difference compared to the Warsaw model is that the Bulgarian examples are so far more often oriented towards trade and service, while Towarowa22 combines housing, offices, green spaces and urban memory in one complete neighborhood. In Sofia, the eight leading shopping centers have over 358,300 sq. m. of area, and the five operating retail parks offer 123,000 sq. m.

The office segment shows why the quality of the environment is becoming increasingly important. According to data from Cushman & Wakefield Forton, the office stock in Sofia is 2.349 million sq. m. at the end of March 2026, and the vacant space is 278,000 sq. m., or 11.8%. In the central business district, the vacancy rate is 5.3%, which is significantly below the level in the peripheral areas.

CBRE reports over 1.9 million sq m of speculative office stock in Sofia and expects over 128,000 sq m of new space to be completed by the end of 2026. The difference in reported volumes compared to Cushman & Wakefield Forton is related to differences in methodologies and data coverage.

Smaller market, but similar direction

The Bulgarian market also has a weaker housing momentum. The National Statistical Institute reports an 18.1% year-on-year decline in the number of home purchases in the second quarter of 2026, with new home transactions decreasing by 15.4%. This places higher demands on projects and increases the importance of location, services and the real functionality of the environment.

The comparison shows a common direction, but different degrees of development. In Poland, large investors are already transforming former industrial and central terrains into neighborhoods active throughout the day. In Bulgaria, mixed-use is gaining momentum, mainly through retail parks, residential complexes and office buildings with services. The next step will be to plan these functions as a connected urban environment with accessible public spaces, and not simply as neighboring buildings.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg