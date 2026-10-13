New construction dominates Dubai market

Real estate sales in Dubai reached USD 25.3 billion in the third quarter of 2026, with 37,429 transactions recorded between July and September. The data shows that purchases directly from developers continue to be the main driver of the market.

The primary market saw 25,441 transactions worth around USD 14.3 billion, while resales recorded 11,988 transactions worth around USD 11 billion. Thus, new construction accounts for nearly 68% of all sales and around 57% of their value.

One of the market’s characteristic features remains the large share of purchases with own funds. In the third quarter, over 67% of transactions on the secondary market were carried out without mortgage financing. This indicates a significant presence of buyers with high liquidity and investors who do not depend on bank credit.

Apartments remain the most sought-after

In September, 9,055 apartments were sold for a total value of about 4 billion USD. In the case of villas, the number of transactions increased by 3.9% compared to the previous month to 1,428, and their total value reached approximately 2.34 billion USD.

Activity is also increasing in commercial properties. Sales of offices and retail space increased by 27.7% compared to August to 539 transactions for about 599 million USD. For plots, the increase in the number of transactions reached 28.8% - 237 sales were registered for approximately 1.03 billion USD.

The most expensive villa sold in September was in the Eome complex and reached 70.8 million USD. The most expensive apartment was in Como Residences on Palm Jumeirah and changed hands for approximately 19.3 million USD.

Nearly 70% of sales are below 545,000 USD

Despite Dubai's reputation as one of the leading markets for luxury real estate, the majority of transactions are in significantly lower price categories. Properties priced below $272,000 accounted for 34.1% of sales, while those priced between $272,000 and $545,000 accounted for another 32.4%.

A total of 66.5% of properties sold were priced below $545,000. Homes priced between $545,000 and $817,000 accounted for 14.6% of the market, while properties priced above $1.36 million accounted for 8.3% of transactions.

The rental market is also growing

There was also strong activity in rentals. In September, 48,639 leases were registered in freehold areas, an increase of 22.6% compared to August. For the first nine months of 2026, their number reached 298,984 – 6.8% more than in the same period last year. The most sought-after are one-bedroom apartments, which account for 42% of registered rental contracts.

The data shows that the Dubai market remains highly active, with new construction dominating sales, and the significant share of mortgage-free purchases remaining one of its distinctive features.

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