Burgas will get a new town at the port

A new town for visitors to “Eurovision 2027“ is planned to be built in the area of the port terminal “Burgas-Iztok 1“, on the site of the demolished “Magazia 7“. The former metal hall had a built-up area of 11,000 sq m, but the final dimensions of the future complex, the number and purpose of the premises have not yet been specified. The investment budget, the construction contractor and the specific completion date have not been announced. The aim is for the facility to serve the international song contest, which will be held in May 2027.

This is clear from information from the Burgas Municipality after a meeting between Mayor Dimitar Nikolov and Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev on October 12. The two discussed the possibilities of building a special area for visitors, as well as the city's transport services during the international event.

It is planned that “Eurovillage“ will be located directly next to the port's public access area. The location was chosen because of its proximity to the central city area, the Sea Garden, the railway station and the “Yug“ bus station. This would allow visitors to reach the complex relatively easily both on foot and by public transport.

The project is currently in the preparatory stage. The site is to be cleaned and brought into a suitable condition, after which representatives of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) must examine it and approve the proposed location. In parallel, the concept for the future town is being developed.

The site was vacated after the demolition of “Magazia 7“ in the summer of 2026. The facility, which had a history of over half a century, was removed due to its heavily depreciated metal structure and established corrosion. For the demolition activities, the State Enterprise “Port Infrastructure“ has announced a public procurement contract worth nearly 1 million leva, or approximately 511,000 euros. This amount refers to the removal of the old hall, and not to the construction of the new complex.

Before the announcement of the plans for “Eurovillage“ Other options for developing the vacated space were also discussed, including the construction of a multifunctional building with a maritime museum, a sailor's home and commercial facilities. There is no confirmation yet whether some of these functions will be included in the new project or how the terrain will be used after the end of the contest.

Preparations for “Eurovision 2027“ also include improving Burgas' transport connectivity. During the meeting, the possibilities for better rail and air connections with Sofia and Istanbul were discussed. Minister Georgi Peev stated that the Ministry of Transport will provide assistance in organizing transport services.

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