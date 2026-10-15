Arena Burgas Hall to be Technically Adapted for Eurovision

Burgas will receive over EUR 4.8 million for the preparation of the infrastructure and the holding of the Eurovision 2027 song contest, after the government approved an additional transfer to the municipal budget. Part of the funds will be directed to the technical preparation of Arena Burgas, which must be adapted to the requirements for holding and broadcasting an event of such a scale.

The funds must ensure the preparation according to the previously approved schedule, including the organization of a test event and the subsequent technical equipment of the hall. The test will allow the capacity and operation of the necessary systems to be verified before the main concerts in May 2027.

Hosting “Eurovision“ involves the construction of not only the main stage, but also a significant temporary infrastructure around it. In previous editions of the contest, host cities have provided spaces for television production, technical areas, dressing rooms and rooms for delegations, a press center, logistics and storage areas, as well as separate security zones. The specific scope of these facilities in Burgas is yet to be determined, so at this stage it cannot be stated which of them will represent permanent new sites.

The main property in the preparation will be “Arena Burgas“. For the hosting, the hall will have to meet not only the requirements for the audience, but also the significantly more complex conditions for international television production – stage lighting, sound, communication systems, power supply, spaces for equipment and movement of a large number of people and equipment.

An additional challenge will be the infrastructure around the hall. The competition attracts thousands of visitors, journalists, technical specialists and representatives of national delegations. This places demands on transport access, parking, traffic organization, security and connections between the arena, hotels, the airport and the central part of Burgas.

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