House with secret second floor for sale for 96,960 euros near Plovdiv

A house in the village of Joakim Gruevo, which according to documents is one-story, but upon inspection it was found to be two-story, is again up for public sale. The starting price is 96,960 EUR, and offers are accepted until October 21, 2026.

The property is in Stamboliyski Municipality, on 32 “10th“ Street. The plot has an area of 541 sq. m. The sale was announced by the private bailiff Minka Pencheva Stancheva-Tsoykova due to accumulated debts to “Light Finance“ OOD. The property is subject to encumbrances and liens.

This is another attempt to sell the property. The initial starting price was EUR 112,000, then reduced to EUR 100,814.40. At the current public sale, the bidding starts at EUR 96,960.

In the announcement of the Chamber of Private Enforcement Agents, the property is described as a regulated land plot with a one-story solid residential building with a built-up area of 85 sq m. This is the area indicated in the title deed.

However, upon inspection, it was found that there is a two-story solid house with a total area of 168 sq m. There are no construction documents for the second floor, and the change has not been recorded in the cadastral map.

This means that the future buyer will have to assume the responsibility and costs associated with the subsequent settlement of the construction documents and the correction of the data before the institutions. The discrepancy between the documents and the condition on site is part of the description of the property in the public announcement.

Written bidding offers are submitted in the period from September 21 to October 21, 2026. The buyer will be announced on October 22 at 2:00 PM in the building of the District Court in Plovdiv.

The offers cannot be below the starting price of EUR 96,960 and cannot exceed it by more than 30%. If two or more candidates offer the same highest amount, the winner will be determined by a draw on the spot.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg