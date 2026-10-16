Germany approves 20,600 housing units in just one month

Germany is reporting a new increase in housing permits. In August, projects for 20,600 homes were approved, which is 6.8% more than in the same month last year. The increase is equivalent to about 1,300 homes.

The data is from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany “Destatis“, quoted by DPA. They show that the upward trend in housing construction continued in August after the strong growth in the first half of the year.

More permits for new homes

From January to August, permits were issued for a total of 169,400 homes in new and existing buildings. This is an increase of 12.1%, or 18,300 homes, compared to the same period in 2025.

137,500 homes were approved for new construction alone, which represents a growth of 12.7% on an annual basis. The largest number of permits is for multi-family buildings - 90,600 homes, or 14.5% more than the previous year.

For two-family houses, the increase reached 21.7%, and for single-family homes it was nearly 8%. Multi-family buildings remain the leading segment in new residential construction.

Shortage remains over 1 million homes

The positive change in permits comes against the backdrop of a serious housing shortage. According to estimates, Germany lacks more than 1 million homes.

In 2025, 206,600 homes were completed - the lowest number since 2012. The result is 18% below the previous year's level. Therefore, the growth in permits is seen as an important indicator of a possible recovery in housing construction, but the permit itself does not automatically mean that construction has started or completed.

Construction developers continue to be under pressure due to higher energy prices and interest rates. The German government plans to accelerate the construction of new homes through a mechanism for faster issuance of permits.

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