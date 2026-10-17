London hotel tops Tripadvisor’s UK rankings

At first glance, Royal Lancaster London looks more like a 1960s office building than a hotel that could top a luxury accommodation ranking. However, it has been voted the best hotel in the UK in Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best awards, and is ranked fourth globally.

The ranking is based on millions of reviews published on the platform over a 12-month period. The Royal Lancaster London is located next to Hyde Park and opposite Kensington Gardens. Lancaster Gate tube station is right next to the entrance, and Paddington Station is about an eight-minute walk away.

Office tower turned hotel

The building was designed by architect Richard Seifert and completed in 1967. The original idea was for the tower to serve as an office building, but the plan was changed and it opened as a hotel.

The history of the place is also connected with British pop culture. In 1968, the party was organized there to celebrate the premiere of the “Beatles“ “Yellow Submarine“. A year later, Michael Caine filmed scenes for “The Italian Job“ in the hotel.

Today, the stark silhouette is softened by the glass arched entrance. The interior features marble, a sweeping staircase, mid-century furniture and gold accents. The hotel has 411 rooms and suites, furnished in wood, velvet and Spinneybeck leather.

Service is the reason for the climb

General manager Sally Beck attributes the success to the work of the team, some of whom have been with the hotel for decades. “Guests usually remember the service when they leave“, she says.

In 2013, when Beck joined the hotel, it was ranked 272nd on Tripadvisor. In 2026, it was already at the top of the British ranking. On Tripadvisor, the hotel has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from more than 3,200 reviews.

An essential part of the experience is the Nipa Thai restaurant. The menu includes dishes such as papaya salad and beef massaman. Prices for a double room start at 311 British pounds per night with breakfast, the Daily Mail reports.

The combination of location, views of Hyde Park, transport accessibility and service makes the modernist tower a hotel that Tripadvisor places among the highest-rated places to stay in the world.

Sources: dailymail.com, standard.co.uk

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