Interest in new construction houses in the countryside (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip published last week - a house in the countryside in the Gabrovo region. The one-story building has a built-up area of 185 sq m, and the yard is 850 sq m. It consists of a spacious and sunny living room (living room with panoramic French windows), 3 separate bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with toilets, 1 utility room and storage / closet Garage: 45 sq m with automatic roller door.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg