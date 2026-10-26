Hotel chain begins buying properties from private individuals in Poland

The company Wave Hotels begins operations in the Polish hotel market with plans to acquire existing hotels and resort complexes. The new company is part of the Green House Development group, which has been developing real estate business in Poland for more than 20 years.

The investment focus will be on tourist destinations along the coast, in the mountain areas and spa resorts of the country. Wave Hotels will consider both well-performing properties and hotels that need modernization, new management or additional investments.

Interest in family hotels

Among the main targets are family hotels whose owners are considering a sale, preparing a transfer of the business to the next generation or looking for a development partner.

“The Polish hotel market offers significant investment potential, especially for existing properties that have established themselves and built a good reputation“, says Adam Sadowski, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Green House Development.

According to him, some of these hotels are facing problems related to business succession, increasing operating costs or the need for new investments. The company plans to develop the potential of the acquired properties through professional management.

The group is developing three hotel projects

In the tourism sector, Green House Development manages Wave Międzyzdroje Resort & SPA and develops the Wave Świnoujście Thermal & SPA and Wave Ustka Thermal & SPA projects. They combine hotel and apartment accommodation with restaurants, entertainment and wellness services.

The group's operational capacity is complemented by Green House HM, operator of Wave Międzyzdroje Resort & SPA, and Solarento, which manages apartments in a condominium model.

Management contracts will also be offered

Acquisitions will be the main, but not the only, focus of Wave Hotels. The company will also work with hoteliers through operational management, franchise and long-term lease agreements.

The services offered will cover daily management of the property, staffing, sales and marketing, pricing, as well as the development of restaurant and entertainment offerings.

“Many hotel owners are focused on daily management and do not always have the time, resources or tools to realize the full potential of their business“, says Andrzej Spichalski, deputy chairman of the board of directors of Green House Development.

He adds that the goal is to find an individual partnership model for each hotel that brings specific benefits to the business.

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