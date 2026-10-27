Harry Potter-related house for sale for £1.595m

A narrow cobbled street in the heart of London's Covent Garden is once again attracting the attention of not only buyers but also fans of “Harry Potter“. The Goodwin's Court house, which is thought to be one of the possible inspirations for “Diagon Alley“, is listed for sale for £1.595m.

The property was initially offered for £2m, but after being taken off the market, it was relisted at a lower price. According to the Unique Property Company, the new offer has already attracted significant interest from buyers from the United States.

A house with a history dating back to the early 18th century

The house was built around 1700 - a little more than three decades after the Great Fire of London. The two-bedroom building was originally a tailor's shop, and today combines living quarters with a number of preserved details from the past.

One of the last gas lanterns in London is placed above the black front door. Four stone steps lead up to the entrance, their heavy wear suggesting that they have been in use for many years. According to the description, they may have been brought from an older structure that was demolished when the alley was laid out.

An arched window from the early 18th century is preserved in the reception room. There are also two less worn spots on the floor, which probably mark the position where the salesman stood when the building was a shop.

The Wizarding World Connection

Goodwin's Court is often associated with “Diagon Alley“ — the bustling shopping street from the Harry Potter books and films. The agency selling the property claims that the location may have also influenced the creation of Ollivander's wand shop, as well as the gloomy “Midway“.

This connection has not been officially confirmed as a source of inspiration, but the alley has been popular with fans of the series for years. Themed tours pass by it every day, and the narrow passage, old facades and gas lantern contribute to the associations with the fictional wizarding world.

“This is such a rare London home. Its history has been preserved, not erased. The atmosphere is such that you feel transported to another era, even though just five seconds away is one of the busiest centers of the capital“, says Simon Stone, managing partner of Unique Property Company.

Inside, the kitchen is connected to a Georgian-style bathroom. The space behind the house was once known as “Night Soil Alley“ — a place through which waste was transported. Today, the building remains both a residence, a historical fragment of London and a stop for tourists looking for traces of the world of “Harry Potter“.

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