Investors are turning to new and undeveloped real estate markets

The map of promising real estate markets is gradually expanding beyond the traditional borders of Central and Eastern Europe. The Caucasus and Central Asia are starting to attract more serious attention from international investors thanks to economic growth, new transport infrastructure and the development of industry and logistics.

In recent decades, countries such as Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania have moved from peripheral markets for international capital to established investment destinations with developed commercial real estate sectors. Now a similar expansion of the investment horizon is observed even further east, although the markets there are at significantly different stages of development.

Among the main drivers of change is transport connectivity. Investments in railways, roads, logistics networks and regional trade links create the prerequisites for the development of warehouse, industrial and commercial areas.

The Trans-Caspian international transport route, known as the Middle Corridor, which connects Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus, attracts particular attention. Its importance for the real estate sector is not limited to the transit of goods. Such infrastructure can stimulate companies to build production facilities, logistics bases and supply chains near key transport routes.

Armenia is one of the interesting examples. Its initiative “Crossroads of Peace“ envisages the development and restoration of transport links in the region. Better connectivity could complement the country’s position in technology and engineering activities and open up investment opportunities in industrial and logistics areas, energy, infrastructure and urban projects.

The interest is not limited to the Caucasus. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also report growing demand for modern industrial and warehouse space. In parallel, the development of tourism and urban infrastructure creates opportunities for hotels, retail and other types of real estate assets.

However, these are still markets that differ significantly from the established investment centers in Europe. For the entry of large international capital, it is not only economic growth and construction that are important, but also transparency of ownership, reliable data for property valuation, urban planning procedures, access to financing and the opportunities for investors to subsequently sell their assets.

Therefore, the potential in the Caucasus and Central Asia does not necessarily mean that the region will repeat the development of Poland, Romania or the Czech Republic. The economic, institutional and geopolitical conditions are different.

However, changes in global supply chains are working in favor of new markets. Companies are looking for alternative production locations, more sustainable transport routes and access to new consumers. Where better connectivity is combined with industrial development, technology and fresh capital, the next interesting opportunities for the real estate market may also appear.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg