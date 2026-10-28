Kazakhstan is becoming the largest construction site

Kazakhstan is preparing the largest infrastructure program in its history, planning to direct nearly 14.3 billion USD from the National Fund to the construction and modernization of social, transport and engineering facilities by the end of 2029. This was announced by President Kassam-Jomart Tokayev in his address to the people.

The program, called “People's Construction“, should cover all regions of the country, including large cities, smaller settlements and rural areas.

“As I have already said, Kazakhstan should become one large construction site“, said Tokayev.

The President emphasized that the initiative will not be limited to individual projects, but will represent a comprehensive renovation of the infrastructure.

“This is not about individual projects, but about the beginning of full-scale construction in all regions of the country“, the head of state pointed out.

Of the planned funding, approximately 3.3 billion USD should be directed to social projects as early as 2026 and the first two months of 2027.

The first stage plans to build about 70 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, perinatal centers, emergency medical stations, and rehabilitation centers for children with special needs. It is also planned to begin construction of approximately 50 educational, sports, and cultural facilities. Significant funds will be allocated for housing and communal infrastructure, including gasification of settlements, provision of clean drinking water and modernization of engineering networks.

„The „People's Construction“ program will become the largest infrastructure project in the history of the country, which will raise the standard of living of citizens and give a powerful impetus to the development of entrepreneurship and the economy as a whole“, Tokayev said.

The president placed special emphasis on the development of cities and regions. According to him, every large city should have a clear medium-term and long-term strategy approved by the government.

Among the new measures is the development of digital twins of urban infrastructure to support planning, management and efficient use of resources.

„It is strong cities that create strong regions, and strong regions – strong state“, the president emphasized.

Tokayev also insisted on the active participation of local construction companies, material producers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in the implementation of the projects.

„The logic of the decisions made is simple: state funds must become a guarantee for attracting private investment“, the head of state said.

According to him, the program will provide jobs for hundreds of thousands of citizens and create the prerequisites for long-term economic growth.

The president proposed that 2027 be declared the Year of National Large-scale Construction, during which infrastructure projects would begin in regional centers, districts, and smaller settlements.

„Thus, our common nationwide response to the coming era of artificial intelligence is: let's build and once again – let's build!“, Tokayev said.

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