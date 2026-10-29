AGKK expands the capabilities of KAIS

The Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre (AGKK) introduces a new functionality of the Cadastral-Administrative Information System (KAIS), which allows the entry and maintenance of information on restriction zones, including easement zones, in the cadastral map and cadastral registers. By order of the Executive Director of AGKK dated October 27, 2026, a new format for the exchange of cadastral data was approved, which creates the necessary technical conditions for the provision and recording of information on restriction zones. The new opportunity is the first step towards a larger-scale development of the cadastral information system, aimed at the gradual creation and maintenance of specialized data on the country's technical infrastructure. In the future, underground and above-ground networks and facilities such as power lines, gas pipelines, water pipes, sewage systems, electronic communication networks and other infrastructure facilities may be covered.

„For the first time, we are creating a real technical possibility for information on restriction zones and various types of easements to be reflected in the cadastral map and registers. Thus, we are starting a significantly larger-scale process. Our goal is to gradually expand the scope of cadastral information by creating conditions for maintaining specialized data on technical infrastructure. In the long term, this will allow significantly more complete information about the territory necessary for investment design, construction, spatial planning and infrastructure management to be available in one place,“ commented the executive director of AGKK Eng. Georgi Georgiev.

Restriction zones are territories in which certain conditions exist for the use of real estate or for carrying out specific activities. Such are, for example, easement zones around power lines, gas pipelines, water pipes and other technical infrastructure facilities. Their reflection in the cadastral map will provide more complete information about the restrictions that affect individual properties or parts of them. This is especially important for owners, investors, designers, operating companies and institutions.

AGKK does not create or impose restrictions on real estate. They arise in accordance with the procedure provided for in the legislation, and the Agency ensures that information about them is reflected and maintained in the cadastral information system.

„The marking of the zone does not change the right of ownership and does not introduce new restrictions on the property. With the new functionality, owners and future buyers will be able to receive clearer information about whether a given property or part of it falls into a restriction zone, what type of restriction it is and on what legal basis it arose. This is especially important when buying and selling real estate, planning construction, preparing investment projects and other activities related to the use of property“, Eng. Georgiev also stated.

The marking of the zones will be carried out on the basis of data provided in accordance with the established procedure by the competent authorities and persons. The introduction of the functionality does not mean that all existing restriction zones have already been marked on the cadastral map. The collection of information will be carried out in stages, in accordance with the provision of the necessary data.

The development of these capabilities is part of the efforts of AGKK to modernize the cadastral information system and expand the scope of spatial data. The long-term goal is to create a unified information environment that would unite basic cadastral data with specialized information on the technical infrastructure and related restrictions.

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