Millionaires surge in the Netherlands due to property

The sharp increase in housing prices in the Netherlands has led to a significant increase in the number of millionaires in the country. At the beginning of 2025, a total of 547,000 households had a net wealth of at least 1 million euros, which represents 6.6% of all households. This is according to the latest data from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), published on October 27, 2026.

In just one year, the number of millionaire households has increased by 81,000, or over 17%. The main reason for this growth is the increase in real estate prices, which increase the value of the wealth held by the owners.

The statistics take into account not only cash and investments, but also the value of housing, by deducting liabilities, including mortgages, from total assets. This means that some of the new millionaires do not have large bank deposits, but have crossed the 1 million euro threshold thanks to the increase in the value of their property.

The increase is part of a long-term trend. In 2011, there were around 170,000 millionaire households in the Netherlands, while in 2020 their number had already exceeded 285,000. At the beginning of 2024, they were 466,000, and a year later they reached a record 547,000.

Thus, in less than 15 years, the number of households with a wealth of over 1 million euros has more than tripled.

Where do the most millionaires live?

The highest concentration of wealthy households is observed in the wealthy municipalities of the province of North Holland. In Bloemendaal, 38% of households have a wealth of at least 1 million euros, and in Laren the share reaches 37%. This means that almost four out of ten households in these municipalities fall into the millionaire category.

In Roosendaal, the share is 32%, while in Blarikum and Heemstede it reaches 28%.

At the regional level, the highest concentration of millionaires is in the provinces of Utrecht and North Holland, where around 9% and 8% of households own assets worth at least 1 million euros, respectively.

At the opposite end of the ranking are Groningen, Flevoland, Limburg and Friesland, where less than 5% of households reach this threshold.

Most millionaires are over 55 years old

The data also reveals a clear age dependence. The average age of the main income earner in millionaire households is 61, nine years older than in other households.

Nearly 70% of millionaires are aged 55 or over, while only 2.7% are under 35.

For younger millionaires, wealth is concentrated primarily in business interests and entrepreneurial assets. However, as they get older, the share of real estate in total assets gradually increases.

Statistics show that rising housing prices are increasingly important for wealth accumulation in the Netherlands. However, the increase in the number of millionaires does not necessarily mean a comparable increase in income or free cash, as a significant portion of wealth remains tied up in real estate and other assets.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg