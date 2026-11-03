Bungalow where former British politician was killed up for sale

The bungalow in Haytor Vale, Devon, where former British MP Ann Widdecombe died in July, has been put up for sale for £900,000. The property was placed on the market four months after her death and is being offered by Knight Frank.

The price is 50 percent higher than the amount Widdecombe paid for the home in 2008. She acquired the property for £600,000 at the time and renamed it from Thurlecot to Widdecombe's Rest.

Five bedrooms, a swimming pool and views of Dartmoor

The home is a detached five-bedroom bungalow with an area of 5,100 square feet. The property has a swimming pool, gardens and a stone terrace at the front of the house. Knight Frank's description presents the property as south-facing, peaceful and offering views of the surrounding landscape.

„A significant incident occurred at the property in 2026, involving the unlawful death of an occupant“,

the property information section states. Additional details are provided by the agency to potential buyers upon request.

The bungalow is within walking distance of Dartmoor's open spaces. It was also featured in an episode of the television programme Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House, broadcast in 2022. The episode was rebroadcast several days before Widdecombe was found dead.

Her death remains the subject of criminal proceedings

Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home on 9 July 2026 after failing to appear for a pre-arranged online appearance on a television programme. According to the prosecution, she was attacked in the kitchen and struck 21 times with a hammer.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Carey from Rotherham has been charged with her murder. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held in custody. Carey also faces a separate charge of preparing acts of terrorism. In that case, the prosecution alleges that he researched addresses and sites connected to public figures and institutions, including the home of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

The BBC reported that the court heard allegations of an attempted break-in at Farage's home in April 2025, when a damaged door frame and a bottle containing flammable liquid were found at the scene. These allegations form part of the prosecution case and have not been established by a final verdict.

Carey's trial is provisionally scheduled for June 2027. Until the court reaches a verdict, he is presumed innocent.

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