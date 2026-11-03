Which Renovations Increase the Value of a Home in Bulgaria

A bucket of paint, better lighting and a tidy hallway can often change the way a buyer perceives a home. This is the main conclusion of an analysis concerning renovations that can increase a property's value.

Small changes start at the entrance

With a limited budget, the improvements that are immediately visible usually have the greatest impact. Repainting the walls, front door and fence, updating the cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom, and replacing the grout can refresh a home without a major renovation.

“A fresh coat of paint is an affordable way to transform a room,” consultants say, recommending colors such as olive green, turquoise, sage and yellow. New handles, faucets, light fixtures, curtains, rugs and mirrors can also make a difference. Replacing a single central light with a combination of ceiling, floor and task lighting can make rooms brighter and cozier.

Functionality is more important than expensive décor

Decluttering, adding shelves and making use of the space under the stairs or in alcoves can improve the sense of order. An additional clothes rail, pull-out shelves in kitchen cabinets and tall shelving units can turn unused areas into practical storage space.

“Deep lower kitchen cabinets often become unusable and difficult-to-access space,” interior designers point out. In their words, pull-out shelves can make old cabinets more functional without replacing the entire kitchen.

This approach is particularly applicable to Bulgarian apartments, where buyers often look for the maximum usable floor area. In small homes, sensible reconfiguration and good storage can be more beneficial than expensive decorative materials.

You can view detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood at imot.bg