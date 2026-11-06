Sofia to Host CICA General Assembly in 2027

Sofia will host the next General Assembly of the World Construction Association CICA in 2027. This was announced by the chairperson of the Bulgarian Construction Chamber, Eng. Lyubomir Kachamakov, at a meeting in Paris with Bulgaria’s Ambassador to France, Radka Balabanova-Ruleva.

The decision to host the event comes immediately after Kachamakov was elected president of CICA. He is the first Bulgarian to hold the position, and his term is two years. He was elected unanimously by the delegates at the organisation’s 79th General Assembly in the French capital.

Forum planned around October 26

In 2027, the Bulgarian Construction Chamber will mark 20 years since its establishment. KSB intends to combine the anniversary with hosting the international forum around Builders’ Day – October 26.

„In 2027, KSB will mark its 20th anniversary, and we would like to combine the two events around Builders’ Day, October 26,“ said Eng. Lyubomir Kachamakov.

The exact date and programme of the assembly have not yet been announced. In an interview with Stroitel newspaper, Kachamakov уточни, че е взето решение есенното общо събрание на CICA през следващата година да се проведе в София.

An organisation with global reach

CICA was established in 1974 in Tokyo, Japan, and its head office is in Paris. The organisation represents the interests of the construction industry worldwide and brings together a sector employing around 180 million people and generating annual turnover of more than 7 trillion US dollars.

KSB has been an associate member of CICA since 2018. Kachamakov’s presidency places the Bulgarian Construction Chamber in the leadership of the international organisation for a two-year period, which will include the preparation and holding of the forum in Sofia.

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