Drug depot in Sofia, used to supply couriers, busted

The police in Sofia have busted a drug depot. It was used to supply couriers through whom the drugs were distributed, announced the head of the "Criminal Police" department, Commissioner Angel Papalezov.

A 32-year-old man from Sofia, who has not been criminally charged before, has been arrested in the case.

Attracting people without criminal records is becoming an increasingly common approach in such schemes, the Ministry of Interior noted.

The police arrived at the depot after receiving information about a place where large quantities of narcotics were being cut into smaller doses distributed in so-called "drop locations". After several days of surveillance, investigators identified the man who they believe was responsible for the depot.

What and how much drugs were found and how the drug distribution scheme worked, Commissioner Angel Papalezov explained:

"The scheme is – after payment with cryptocurrencies, after (communication in) a closed telegram group, they are delivered to "drop locations" in Sofia, which the clients then receive on their phones. And in this way they pick them up without a personal meeting with the dealer. The quantities are about 3 kg of marijuana, 9 kg of methamphetamine, 2.5 kg of ecstasy in pills, about half a kilogram of cocaine and half a kilogram of hashish".

The investigation continues, with the police identifying other people who visited the address.