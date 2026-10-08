Former member of "Sun of Aquarius" told about the "shaman" from Kalofer

Dimitar Antonov, a former member of the "Sun of Aquarius" association, told bTV about his relationship with Spanish citizen Jose Nicolas, who is accused of possessing high-risk narcotics for the purpose of distribution. Nicolas was detained on September 26 during a joint operation by the National Security Agency and the Ministry of Internal Affairs near Kalofer.

Antonov met Nicolas in Spain in 2002. Around 2010-2011, the two reconnected after the Spaniard sought legal assistance for the registration of an association in Bulgaria. Antonov became one of its three members, and Nikolas took over the management.

„He simply wanted to be recorded as having been elected to this position for life, so that there would be no opportunity for election, so that someone else would not become the manager“, Antonov said. According to him, Nikolas had investment intentions in Bulgaria.

Among the organization's declared goals were the preservation of ancient rituals, the creation of ecological parks and social integration. Nikolas purchased land near Kalofer and built a retreat center with bungalows.

Antonov said that at first he perceived the Spaniard as a person who followed ancient traditions and ritual practices. However, in 2014 he submitted a request to leave.

„I did not like the relationship with people, especially the approach. People just left, sometimes offended, bitter“, Antonov said.

According to him, Nicholas gradually began to reject the authority of spiritual teachers and to place himself above others. Antonov also indicated that he had noticed competition between people and “narcissistic tendencies“ in the Spaniard's behavior.

Antonov said that he had not had contact with Nicholas for more than 10 years. After becoming secretary of the International Foundation for the Protection of Indigenous Peoples' Rights, he presented the Spaniard's case to the board of directors, which removed him from the organization.

The charge and the detention order

During the operation near Kalofer, 30 pots of cactus of a type containing psychoactive substances were seized. Bottles of dark liquid and mushrooms, which there is reason to believe contain psychoactive ingredients, were also found. Nikolas has been charged with possession for the purpose of distribution of high-risk narcotics.

The Plovdiv District Court imposed the most severe measure of "detention in custody". On October 8, the Plovdiv Court of Appeal is to consider the appeal against the arrest, Radio Plovdiv reported. The decision on the measure does not affect the question of his guilt.

Antonov said that during his visits to the bungalows he did not see drug use. He does not define what happened as a sect, but as possible "misleading or fraudulent actions".

The former member of the association also rejected the definition of naked bathing in the river as particularly dangerous to society. During the inspection near the Byala River, traditional prayer bundles were also found, which Antonov explained are used in rituals of indigenous peoples.