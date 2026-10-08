The Ministry of Interior has not found the weapon used in the murder of Iliyan Filipov

The weapon used to commit the murder of Plovdiv businessman Iliyan Filipov has not yet been found. This was stated by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev to journalists in parliament.

“A huge amount of evidence has been collected, which undoubtedly points to who the person who committed this act is“, Demerdzhiev said, quoted by bTV. However, according to him, the weapon of the crime has not been found.

As part of the investigation, seven searches and seizures have been carried out in premises and motor vehicles in Sofia and Plovdiv. An investigative experiment has been conducted, and more than 31 witnesses have been questioned, bTV reports. The Ministry of Interior has also found other weapons that it links to the accused, but it has not been announced that they were used in the murder.

51-year-old Slavcho Megerov has been charged with the crime. He has been remanded in custody by a decision of the Plovdiv District Court. The charge is for premeditated murder, committed on September 30 in Plovdiv.

According to BNT, the director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Plovdiv, Senior Commissioner Vasil Kostadinov, stated that the collected evidence substantiates the assumption that Megerov is the physical perpetrator. The claim is part of the investigation and does not constitute a final verdict.

According to the prosecution, the motive is personal and is related to unresolved financial relations. Early evidence in the case also points to relationships related to sports betting, but the exact amount and nature of the disputed amounts are still being clarified.

The Ministry of Interior also announced that neither the accused nor Iliyan Filipov had a firearms permit. Investigators are yet to clarify the origin of the weapon and its location.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg