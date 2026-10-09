A man was kidnapped in Varshets because of a debt on quick loans

Pre-trial proceedings for kidnapping have been initiated at the Varshets District Office following a report of the forced removal of a 25-year-old man from a private property. The report was filed on October 8, Infomreja reported.

According to initial data, two employees of quick loan companies took the man from Kostinbrod out of a house in Varshets because of outstanding debts. According to data provided to investigators, he got into their car because he was worried about the safety of his family.

The man was taken to the outskirts of the city. There he was sprayed with pepper spray in the eye area, after which he was left on the road. During the inspection, no traces of assault were found.

„Currently, the alleged perpetrators are being sought by law enforcement agencies.“

The Montana District Prosecutor's Office has been notified of the case. As part of the pre-trial proceedings, procedural and investigative actions are being carried out to clarify all facts and circumstances.

The two men have not been charged as defendants, and the data on their participation and the circumstances surrounding the case are yet to be verified in the investigation.

Sources: infomreja.bg